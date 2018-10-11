Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body after enduring what he described as years of domestic abuse will serve an additional three years in prison.

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home.

The Crown appealed his original seven-year sentence.

The three-judge appeal panel ruled the sentence contained demonstrable errors and increased it to 10 years.

Shyback testified that he killed Mitchell while he was defending himself as she attacked him with a knife.

He said he panicked, put her body inside a plastic bin and cemented it into a basement wall.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada
Next story
Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Dan Washington runs for third term on Port Alberni city council

Washington has been involved in various societies, clubs and community events

ARTS AROUND: Christmas at the Mill approaches

Book your table at McLean Mill now

ELECTION 2018: Connie Watts would bring creativeness if elected to the SD70 board

Watts believes her success as a business owner and artist would be assets to the school district

ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

More work to be done in the regional district, says McNabb

ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

This is Bodnar’s first foray into municipal politics and she says she’s ready to learn

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Most Read