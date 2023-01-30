Tropical storm leaves 30 dead, 20 missing in Madagascar

Flooding and landslides caused by the passage of tropical storm Cheneso across Madagascar caused 30 deaths, left 20 people missing and affected tens of thousands across the Indian Ocean island nation, according to a provisional assessment Monday.

The storm made landfall in the northeast of the island last Thursday and impacted close to 89,000 people, Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said.

Madagascar’s meteorological agency said the storm, which has now passed across the country into the Mozambique Channel, saw winds gusting up to 170 kilometres per hour (105.63 miles per hour) and unleashed torrential rains.

Colonel Faly Aritiana, of the risk and disaster office, said there had been house collapses and landslides in which people have become trapped.

“People have been reacting generally in the right way, but some people have not been taking enough note of our warnings not to cross rivers in flood because the flow is much stronger than usual,” Aritiana said.

The storm has damaged infrastructure, with many roads cut by rising waters, landslides and collapsed bridges.

Nearly 33,000 people have had to leave their homes in the Boeny region, in the northwest of the island. Locals say the prices of basic foodstuffs have skyrocketed.

“Prices of vegetables and rice increased a lot after the storm” with the cost of tomatoes quadrupling, said Veronique Mamitiana, a teacher in the city of Mahajanga. “The merchants say it’s because the national road is cut,” she said.

Marovoay, 100km (60 miles) further south, was one of the regions worst hit by the storm, with stagnant flood waters still affecting many localities. District leader Tolotriniaina Rakotonindriana said the water level is decreasing very slowly.

“Many houses are still flooded and that is why most of the victims are still in the accommodation sites,” Rakotonindriana added. “Roads are covered with water and we have to travel by canoe.”

Local authorities said essential food supplies are being distributed to help support those in need.

By Laetitia Bezain

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond to a fire on Josephine Street in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Emergency crews respond to structure fire on Josephine Street

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Port Alberni’s crime rate dips in last quarter of 2022, but violent crimes increase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Dakota MacIntosh celebrates his first period goal against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, Jan. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: MacIntosh nets hat trick as Alberni Valley Bulldogs sweep Grizzlies