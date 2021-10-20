FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store in Salem, N.H. China’s central bank on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

$1.4 million lost to cryptocurrency fraud over 3 months in Island community

Saanich Police warning residents about an increase in fraud reports

Vancouver Island police are warning residents about an increase in cryptocurrency fraud after the Saanich department saw a combined loss of $1.4 million since mid-July.

Some of the files being investigated by the Saanich Police Department’s financial crimes section originate when fake investors contact victims via online messaging platforms and convince victims to move money into a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Once the money is moved into cryptocurrency it cannot be recovered, warns the department in a statement, adding these files are difficult to investigate as these fraudsters are typically located overseas.

“The significance and sophistication of these types of scams are evolving and are larger than ever. Please protect your assets and sensitive personal information.”

Saanich police recommend residents do their own research before investing, check legitimate websites for information, visit the Securities Commission and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and ask local banks, investors, or financial planners.

Police said many of these scams have targeted members of the Asian community in Saanich. For translated information visit the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre website.

Victims of these crimes, or other crimes, are encouraged to report information by calling the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cryptocurrencySaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25
Next story
FBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park

Just Posted

The success of a book written about Vancouver Island war brides encouraged the late Sharon Hillman to continue writing about people of the Alberni Valley as a fundraiser for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society and Ty Watson House’s Reflections program. Hillman produced a book of loggers’ tales in May 2017. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni ladies’ golf clubs wrap up 2021 season

Some of the artwork currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Local artists present their COVID-19 projects at Rollin Art Centre

Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby head coach Jas Purewal prepares to put his players through their paces during practice Oct. 14, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are back competing on the rugby pitch after 16-month break

Kevin Grimes on his motorcycle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni runner raising funds for friend after motorcycle crash