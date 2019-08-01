1 dead, 3 rescued after boat hits salmon pen

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a 62-year-old Everett man died and three others were rescued after a boat hit a salmon pen in Port Angeles Harbor.

KING-TV reports a Coast Guard rescue helicopter crew diverted from training Tuesday after spotting someone on the boat attempting CPR on an unresponsive person.

The Coast Guard says the crew lowered a rescue swimmer who swam to a platform on the fish pier to help with resuscitation efforts. The Coast Guard says they took the unresponsive man, two other men and a child to the dock. Police identified the man who died as Robert Elliot.

Port Angeles Police say the boaters stayed out on the water after dark and then realized their boat lights didn’t work.

Officials say the salmon pens were not in use when the crash happened.

The incident is under investigation.