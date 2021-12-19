One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing

One person died Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has confirmed a fatality on the slopes Saturday, Dec. 18.

A person died in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar’s back side of the mountain.

That’s all that is known at this time.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the Star’s Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

SilverStar will not comment further as the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, who have not released any information.

