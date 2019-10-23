The 100 lb pumpkin that was stolen for a second time from Sunview Market in Oliver. (Photo from Facebook)

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Oliver’s Sunview Market has had it’s 100 lb pumpkin stolen for the second time.

According to a Facebook post by Parmjeet Dhaliwal, the pumpkin had been carved by store employees and was on display outside on Oct. 21. Still images captured from the store’s security camera, which Dhaliwal included in her post, show a female in a white coat and black pants and a male in a black coat and pants taking the pumpkin at approximately 8:20 p.m.

READ MORE: Oliver inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

Dhaliwal added in her post that is the second time the pumpkin has been stolen, but did not clarify when it was first stolen or how the store retrieved it.

Many residents in the community have commented on Dhaliwal’s post to express their disappointment in the alleged theives, and those in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the individuals in the security footage or for the pumpkin itself.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
