The Port Alberni chapter of 100 Women Who Care raised $9,700 for the Bread of Life at their first meeting. FACEBOOK PHOTO

100 Women Who Care—Alberni sees growth in second quarter

Next meeting is Jan. 11 at Best Western Barclay Hotel

The Alberni Valley chapter of 100 Women Who Care has grown to 132 members, and that means a larger donation to the next chosen charity, says organizer Darlene Coulson.

The chapter started last fall with just under 100 members, and was able to donate $9,700 to the Bread of Life.

“We’re up to 132 members now, so it will be a big donation,” she said.

The charity gives women an opportunity to donate to charity, especially if they don’t have the time to devote to helping. They can commit to donating $100 four times a year, and attend meetings up to four times a year where a charity is chosen for that quarter’s donation. Members are also allowed to vote by proxy for a given charity.

The next meeting is this Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and there is an orientation for new members at 6:30 p.m. or networking until the meeting starts at 7 p.m. More than a dozen charities are under consideration this time, and one will receive more than $13,000.

For more information, go online to www.100womenalberni.com or call Coulson at 250-720-7396.

