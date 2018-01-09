100 Women Who Care—Alberni sees growth in second quarter

The Port Alberni chapter of 100 Women Who Care raised $9,700 for the Bread of Life at their first meeting. FACEBOOK PHOTO

The Alberni Valley chapter of 100 Women Who Care has grown to 132 members, and that means a larger donation to the next chosen charity, says organizer Darlene Coulson.

The chapter started last fall with just under 100 members, and was able to donate $9,700 to the Bread of Life.

“We’re up to 132 members now, so it will be a big donation,” she said.

The charity gives women an opportunity to donate to charity, especially if they don’t have the time to devote to helping. They can commit to donating $100 four times a year, and attend meetings up to four times a year where a charity is chosen for that quarter’s donation. Members are also allowed to vote by proxy for a given charity.

The next meeting is this Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and there is an orientation for new members at 6:30 p.m. or networking until the meeting starts at 7 p.m. More than a dozen charities are under consideration this time, and one will receive more than $13,000.

For more information, go online to www.100womenalberni.com or call Coulson at 250-720-7396.