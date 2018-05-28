10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue between Burde Street and North Park Drive will be closed to through traffic due to sewer main construction.

A local detour will be put in place for the duration of the work.

Traffic control personnel will be on site during construction hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to safely direct traffic through the detour. Outside of regular construction hours, safety barriers and detour signs will be put in place.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are asked to pay close attention to construction signage and follow directions from traffic control personnel when in the area or plan an alternate route to avoid delays.