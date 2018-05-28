Sewer main construction continues on North Park Drive in Port Alberni. Construction began in early April 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue between Burde Street and North Park Drive will be closed to through traffic due to sewer main construction.

A local detour will be put in place for the duration of the work.

READ: City of Port Alberni embarks on first major capital project of 2018

Traffic control personnel will be on site during construction hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to safely direct traffic through the detour. Outside of regular construction hours, safety barriers and detour signs will be put in place.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are asked to pay close attention to construction signage and follow directions from traffic control personnel when in the area or plan an alternate route to avoid delays.

Previous story
VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Just Posted

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Vancouver Island wife brings husband back to life with CPR, thanks to 911 dispatcher

‘The only reason he was alive was that 10 minutes of CPR before paramedics got there’

Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni hopes to ‘raise the reds’

Lily Diotte of Swale Rock Cafe is fundraising to replace the theatre’s red curtains

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

Baby bear rescued near Tofino after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

Missing Vancouver Island men last seen in Ucluelet

“We are extremely worried.”

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

Most Read