Tanning at a beach. (Pixabay photo)

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

As the days of an unprecedented summer come to a close, the season is ending with some heat in B.C.

A trong ridge of high pressure setup over the province has brought hot and sunny conditions through the week with Thursday (Sept. 10) seeing a number of temperature records broken in southern regions.

The oldest records, based on Environment Canada data: Tied between Victoria, Vancouver and Pitt Meadows where temperatures recorded in 1944 were surpassed.

Here’s a full list of records broken Thursday:

Campbell River: 30 C (28.9 C set in 1973)

Mackenzie: 26 C (25 C set n 1987)

Malahat area: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Nanaimo: 30 C (28.6 C set in 2011)

Pemberton: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Pitt Meadows: 32.2 C (20.6 C set in 1944)

Port Hardy: 23.6 C (22.2 C set in 2005)

Powell River: 27 C (26.1 C set in 1975)

Puntzi Mountain: 30.9 C (28.3 C set in 1969)

Qualicum Beach: 27.7 C (6.9 C set in 2011)

Sechelt area: 28.9 C (26 C set in 2007)

Squamish: 31.6 C (29.3 C set in 2013)

Vancouver: 26.7 C (26.1 set in 1944)

Victoria: 29.1 C (27.8 C set in 1944)

West Vancouver: 30.1 C (25.8 C set in 1987)

ALSO READ: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

SummerWeather

