150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who stole 150 wigs meant for children with cancer.

The collection was stolen from Eva and Company Wigs, at 950 West Broadway, at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The wigs, made from real human hair, had been set aside for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. Each wig is valued at $2,500. That’s a estimated value of $375,000.

“It’s possible that someone is in possession of one or more of these wigs, and that they don’t know they’re stolen or that they were meant for sick children,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “We need people to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

The suspect is described as dark-skinned with noticeably curly black hair. He was last seen walking away from the wig store carrying a large black garbage bag and wearing a denim or blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ground broken on Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

ELECTION 2018: Debbie Haggard looks for positive change in Port Alberni

The small business owner will be running for city council on Oct. 20

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs start the season with a pair of wins

New leadership group named for 2018-19 season

Young Port Alberni musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan was invited up on stage in Vancouver

Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Accident occurred west of Koen Road Sunday evening

Ground broken on Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Construction will take place on former ADSS property

150 wigs meant for children with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Vancouver Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva ans Company Wigs

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Most Read