$15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer

Alleged theft happened last week at store in Nanaimo North Town Centre

Police are looking for gold and diamond rings and whoever stole them from a north Nanaimo retailer.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the theft happened Jan. 26 in Nanaimo North Town Centre when several rings were taken from a display case in Luis Porretta Fine Arts and Antiques.

“It is believed someone walking by in the mall broke the rear door to the display case, then reached in and removed the items,” noted a police press release.

In total, seven gold and diamond rings with an estimated value of $15,000 were taken.

Anyone with information about who took the rings or where they might be is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-3211.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

