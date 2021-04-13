16-year-old Nanaimo boy missing, may have gone to Port Alberni

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help them find a 16-year-old who has been missing since Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.

Damien Renz was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP the same day he left his residence. His care providers told investigators Renz left home in the company of two unknown girls or women and has not been seen nor heard from since.

Renz is an Indigenous youth, 6-foot-3, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, grey sweatpants and white runners.

Investigators believe that Renz may have travelled to Port Alberni.

Anyone with information on Renz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-12847.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

missing person