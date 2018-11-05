The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Xena Cora John, 18, who has not been seen since Wednesday. Photo submitted

18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been missing since Halloween

Police hope public can help find Xena John

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Xena Cora John, 18, who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Her mother called police and told investigators her daughter left their south Nanaimo home around 6 p.m. on Halloween night and did not return as expected. The family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

John is First Nations, 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair. No clothing description was available.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Xena John they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo
Next story
Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Just Posted

Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 brings colour party for ceremony

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Storyteller brings memoir workshop to Port Alberni

Marva Blackmore belongs to the Mid-Island StoryTellers in Parksville/Qualicum

North Island College Foundation donors help more students than ever

38 students in Port Alberni received a record amount in scholarships and bursaries

Former Bulldogs goalie one step away from NHL

Qualicum Beach’s LaCouvee spent time in BCHL with Alberni Valley

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Redo follows August ruling in which court said original pipeline consultation wasn’t good enough

18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been missing since Halloween

Police hope public can help find Xena John

Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

Most Read