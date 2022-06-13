Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

19 police officers in B.C., some in Surrey Police Service, are under investigation for misconduct

Details of the misconduct not detailed, but described as ‘serious and concerning’

Nineteen police officers across the province are under investigation, following alleged misconduct during an undercover officer training course earlier this year.

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner announced the investigation Monday (June 13), involving allegations against police officers from city police departments in Abbotsford, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The allegations brought forward were not detailed, and Black Press Media has asked for additional information.

In a statement, the OPCC said the alleged misconduct was reported to the BC Municipal Chiefs of Police by the RCMP who had officers present in an observer role. It was then reported to the OPCC and an order of investigation requested.

“The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the statement reads.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants.”

Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department has been appointed as the discipline authority to oversee the probe.

The Police Complaint Commissioner is a civilian, independent Officer of the Legislature overseeing complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in British Columbia.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPolice

Previous story
Cannabis companies call on feds to increase edible THC limits to curb Canada’s illicit market
Next story
Hidden racial slur sparks recall of hundreds of yearbooks from Quebec high school

Just Posted

Workers repair a water main break in Cherry Creek on March 8, 2022. The water system is 60 years old. (WES KOVACS/ Special to the AV News)
Watermain break in Cherry Creek prompts late-night alert

Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning blues vocalist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs