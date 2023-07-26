Two motorists were transported to hospital after a vehicle crossed the median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Wednesday, July 26. (Duck Paterson photo)

Two motorists were transported to hospital after a vehicle crossed the median on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Wednesday, July 26. (Duck Paterson photo)

2 air ambulances land on highway after head-on crash in Ladysmith

Two patients taken to hospital, one via air ambulance in afternoon collision

Two air ambulances landed on the highway in Ladysmith this afternoon after two motorists were injured in a head-on crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of First Avenue, Ludlow Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 26.

“There were two vehicles involved; there were some concerns about injuries so B.C. ambulance brought in a couple helicopters as a precaution,” said Ladysmith Fire Rescue chief Chris Geiger.

He said a vehicle heading southbound on the highway crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. Two patients were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, with one transported by helicopter and the other transported via roadways.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes but has since resumed.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo intersection keeps dubious title as Island’s worst


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newscar crashladysmith

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cargo ship fuel spill triggers clean-up operation in Nanaimo Harbour
Next story
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

Just Posted

Internationally-renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Aug. 5, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen to perform in Port Alberni

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni Golfers get in on British Open action with Partner with a Pro event

Crews work on rock scaling on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY BC TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE)
Highway 4 east of Port Alberni to re-open after crane repairs

A Paverpol sculpture on display at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni, as part of the Wednesday Painters exhibit. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Grove Art Gallery presents Paverpol workshop