2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

The RCMP have shut down a drug operation that was using a social media app to conduct business at Cowichan Valley high schools.

Several area RCMP detachments have been investigating reports of drug use and drug trafficking activity at Cowichan’s secondary schools over the past several weeks. Police officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crime Unit spearheaded the investigation and established that the suspects were using a popular social media app to conduct drug sales.

Two men, one a youth, were arrested in Duncan on Feb. 27. Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Officers also located an extendible baton and bear spray on the men. Both were released with specific conditions relating to these offences and are scheduled to appear in Duncan provincial court in May, 2020.

The Cowichan Valley School District was pleased with the investigation and its outcome.

“Our district is grateful to the RCMP for being so responsive to the concerns brought forward by our school communities,” said Robyn Gray, Superintendent of the Cowichan Valley School District. “The fact that our staff were able to identify and report the suspicious behavior that led to this investigation speaks to how closely our staff are connected to their learners in schools throughout the District, and how hard they work to ensure that they remain safe.”

Crime