A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. were two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in central B.C.

Both were fully buried near Tatla Lake on Saturday, says Avalanche Canada

Two skiers were buried and killed by an avalanche south of Tatla Lake in central B.C. on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Avalanche Canada says the pair had snowmobiled in to Potato Peak, about 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake before putting on their skis. They were on the mountain’s east-facing slope when a slab of snow broke off and buried them.

They were reported missing later that day after they didn’t return from their day trip and a search and rescue team was able to recover their bodies.

Avalanche Canada says the slope was highly wind-affected with areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and thin and rocky snow cover. The slab that broke off was estimated to be between 40 and 130 centimetres, depending on the area.

The two latest deaths bring the total number of avalanche fatalities in B.C. in 2023 to seven. Two Nelson police officers were killed near Kaslo in early January, followed by a snowmobiler near Valemount and two American brothers near Revelstoke.

