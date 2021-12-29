An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

RCMP said no injuries have been reported

Emergency responders are clearing the scenes of two Canadian Pacific Railway train derailments in Western Canada.

CP said in a statement that a freight train carrying potash went off the tracks Tuesday evening near Craven, Sask., northwest of Regina.

The company said there were no injuries or public safety concerns. CP crews and resources were immediately dispatched to clean the site and continued to do so Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a significant amount of potash was released, but no dangerous goods were spilled.

RCMP said another CP train derailed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Barons, Alta., north of Lethbridge.

“The train which was northbound is reported to have had an engine derail and a few empty fuel cars have tipped over,” police said in a statement. “The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point.”

RCMP said no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews, CP Rail and hazardous materials response teams from Calgary are on scene. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

The causes of both derailments are still under investigation.

The Canadian Press

CP Rail

Previous story
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commander
Next story
Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

Just Posted

Port Alberni artist Jillian Mayne captures the mood and emotion in a woman’s face in this acrylic painting. Title unknown. (PHOTO COURTESY JILLIAN MAYNE)
ARTS AROUND: Artist inspired by landscape of Alberni Valley

The ADSS cheer team performs a routine during a brief practice on Dec. 9, 2021 in the small gymnasium at ADSS. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ADSS dance and cheer teams ready to perform at Totem 66

The team at Jowsey’s declined delivery fees in exchange for a donation of food and cash for the Salvation Army in November. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Spirit of giving strong in Port Alberni

Parts of B.C. are set to see even more snowfall Wednesday (Dec. 29). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland