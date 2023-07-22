Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from other departments, fought a fire that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged another at Timberlands Mobile Home Park on Friday, July 21. (Submitted photo)

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from other departments, fought a fire that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged another at Timberlands Mobile Home Park on Friday, July 21. (Submitted photo)

2 homes destroyed, another severely damaged in fire near Nanaimo Airport

Firefighters from Cranberry department and others battle blaze at mobile home park in Cassidy

Five households were displaced and a pair of structures destroyed after a fire at a trailer park in Cassidy yesterday.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a trailer on fire at Timberlands Mobile Home Park on Hallberg Road at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, with assistance from departments from North Cedar and Extension, as well as Lantzville, Nanaimo and Ladysmith.

Two mobile homes were destroyed in the fire and a third suffered significant damage.

Cranberry fire chief Ron Gueulette arrived on scene to find one trailer fully ablaze and two adjacent homes starting to catch fire. A large fir tree had also ignited.

Gueulette said he started directing fire apparatuses and firefighters into position to battle the blaze and called for mutual aid from fire departments for more firefighters and equipment, including water tenders to start ferrying water to the site, as volunteer firefighters already on scene struggled to keep the intense blaze from spreading beyond the three structures.

He said the fire appears to have originated in the rear of the mobile home, possibly due to a malfunction relating to an oxygen concentrator unit used to provide oxygen that a resident relies on to assist breathing. However, what actually sparked the fire will be difficult to determine given the extent of damage to the structure.

“That could be it, but we don’t know. We may never know,” Gueulette said.

All occupants of the three mobile homes were accounted for and no one was injured. Residents of two mobile homes on either side of the fire scene were also evacuated overnight as a safety precaution.

Gueulette said the residents of the five homes were assisted by emergency social services.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo River-area residents prefer a fire truck garage over new hall


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

 

Firefighters extinguish hot spots hours after a fire burned down two mobile homes and severely damaged another on Hallberg Road the late afternoon and evening of Friday, July 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Firefighters extinguish hot spots hours after a fire burned down two mobile homes and severely damaged another on Hallberg Road the late afternoon and evening of Friday, July 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from other departments, fought a fire that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged another at Timberlands Mobile Home Park Friday, July 21. (Submitted photo)

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from other departments, fought a fire that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged another at Timberlands Mobile Home Park Friday, July 21. (Submitted photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Summerland considered held: BCWS
Next story
Retired RCMP officer charged with helping Beijing intimidation campaign

Just Posted

The late Nelson Dunkin has been gone since the late 1990s but his memory as a Barkley Sound character remains. Author Jim Badke is looking for stories of people who met Dunkin. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM BADKE)
Biographer seeks personal tales, photos of Nelson Dunkin

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Members of the Alberni District Co-op board of directors and management team gather outside of the Johnston Road Co-op with funding recipients on Wednesday, July 19. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Co-op gives $37,500 back to the community