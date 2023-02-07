A photo of the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility in Ghana, West Africa where two workers died Feb. 5, 2023. (Galiano Gold Inc. 2021 sustainability report/Screenshot)

A photo of the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility in Ghana, West Africa where two workers died Feb. 5, 2023. (Galiano Gold Inc. 2021 sustainability report/Screenshot)

2 workers die at Ghana gold mining site run by Vancouver-based company

Last death at West Africa mine was recorded in 2015

Two workers were killed at a gold mine run by a Vancouver-based company in Ghana, West Africa on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Galiano Gold Inc. had few details to share in a Monday news release, other than to say the two workers were fatally injured during an incident near the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility. Emergency services responded but the workers were declared dead on scene.

Galiano Gold says it’s notified authorities and an investigation is underway.

The last time the company reported a death at their Ghana mine was in June 2015, when one person died.

It said Monday it remains committed to its zero harm policy, despite the three deaths in the last decade.

Asanko Gold Mine is jointly owned by Galiano Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Ltd.

Approximately 2,600 people are employed there, 99 per cent of which are Ghanaian, according to Galiano Gold.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

miningworkplace death

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. making National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid stat holiday
Next story
B.C. COVID-denier Mak Parhar died from toxic drugs, not virus: coroner

Just Posted

Ucluelet wrestler Olivia Rhodes, in blue, grapples with Maple Ridge’s Maddy Grof during the finals of the Alberni Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rhodes placed second in the match. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Invitational wrestling tournament sees successful return

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni proposes 8% tax increase in first public look of 2023 draft budget

Lauren Falls of Port Alberni has been nominated for a Juno award. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Lauren Falls nominated for Juno Award

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Pop-up banner image