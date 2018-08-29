An emergency management company, Safeguard, was deployed to help at the Shovel Lake fire then sent home three days later by BC Wildfire Service. (Photo Black Press)

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

The current B.C. wildfire season has broken the record again, as the number of hectares burned across the province has exceeded 2017’s total.

According to BC Wildfire Service, 1,298,454 hectares have burned as of Wednesday, overtaking last year’s total of 1,216,053 hectares.

Speaking earlier in the month, chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said this season had started later than the year before, but it took off with force.

The Northwest Fire Centre has the most burned land at 838,873 hectares, with the Coastal Fire Centre in distant second with 162,587.

Crews are battling 534 fires at present. About one-tenth of those are threatening homes and other infrastructure.

The province extended its state of emergency earlier on Wednesday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SALMON FEST 2018: Wynans family carries on salmon barbecue tradition
Next story
Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

‘I’m addicted to fishing’ says sign’s artist

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read