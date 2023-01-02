2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Stunning moments from behind the lens

From fire-breathing sculptures to nail-biting sports games, 2022 was full of stunning visuals. Here are some of Black Press Media’s most memorable shots of the year:

Kevin Stone and wife Michelle (sitting on dragon) pose for a photo in their workshop on Dec. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kevin Stone work on a gigantic Elon Musk head on May 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A woman takes a photo during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dugan Montjoy lifts reins over his head while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Newly hired executive director of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Jean-Louis Bleau, is seen backstage in front of dozens of ropes and pulleys at the Hub International Theatre inside the centre on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars competes for the first time ever at his community’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 9-11. The event honoured the lives lost at the nearby residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow was held Sept. 9-11 with dancers of all ages taking part. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Conley Pinette competes at the 2022 B.C. Provincial Water Ski Cahampionships at Chimney Lake in August, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jamie Roberts beats the throw to second base during the second game of the Mid-Island Brewers’ SIBL semifinal doubleheader against the Layritz Monarchs at Evans Park last Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Williams Lake area Austin Summerfeld and Aubree Alexis carry the Every Child Matters banner ahead of Tyman Jobin during the National Indigenous Peoples Day parade in the lakecity in June. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rui Wang battles an opponent during the QMS Christmas Classic wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 in Duncan. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events included Indian Bareback Relay Races at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Friday, Sept. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dozens of people gathered at Vancouver City Hall Thursday (May 5) to mark Red Dress Day and call attention to the continued crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

A glider sails over North Cowichan on the evening of Aug. 8, with the moon as a dramatic backdrop in the crystal clear skies. (Cheryl Trudell photo/Citizen)

The annual Williams Lake Stampede was back to having a full house after two years of restrictions. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

150 Mile House’s Carly Tugnum prepares to dismount from her horse as she competes in junior girls goat tail tying at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House in August. Around 150 young rodeo competitors attended the rodeo last weekend watched by dozens of locals. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ray Collins, 96, waves from his “Ol Red” Mack logging truck during the Billy Barker Days in Quesnel. Collins owned one of the first logging companies in Quesnel, and bought “Ol Red” new in 1960 with a self loading trailer for $23,000. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rajinder Kaur Johal is all smiles celebrating Vaisakhi Day Saturday, April 23 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

George Dover from Mission, in Car 327, rams the raffle car driven by Salmon Arm’s Miranda Bischke during the opening heat the 2022 Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Honey bees flit in and out of their colony atop an apartment building in Vancouver’s West End. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Downtown Nelson on the early morning of Jan. 3, 2022, after a huge snowfall. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)

Gary Carden, a Sinixt man, yells in Nelson as he burns a copy of Canada’s 1956 declaration that his people were extinct. (Tyler Harper - Nelson Star)

Aaron Banfield, a palliative care patient at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, in August, 2022, in the room he is transforming into a sacred space for all faiths at the hospital. The space, used as a chapel in the past, already has a large secular stained glass window. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)

