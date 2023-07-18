The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history

The report shows that 86 people died last year with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks

A BC Coroners report shows that 2022 was the second deadliest year over the past decade for drowning deaths.

The report states that 86 people died last year, with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

The Fraser River had the most deaths at 53, followed by the Thompson River (9) and the Columbia River (8).

Okanagan Lake was the deadliest lake in the province for drownings at 30, followed by Harrison Lake (12) and Shuswap Lake (9).

Of all the deaths over the past 10 years, 78 per cent were male, with those aged 19-29 accounting for 21 per cent of drownings, followed by 50–59-year-olds at 17 per cent.

The most common activities associated with drownings were boating, swimming, and falling into water, with the summer months (June-August) seeing the most fatalities.

Alcohol and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38 per cent of deaths, although the report states that there may have been more than one contributing factor.

The deadliest year over the past decade was 2020 with 87 drownings.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathlakesOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s housing starts make largest month-to-month jump in a decade
Next story
Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre

Just Posted

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue during a previous Uptown Market in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Uptown Market returns to upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Kura Rorick, Jaidin Knighton and Genevieve Pierre from Tseshaht Pride basketball team celebrate after making Team BC’s U16 female basketball team on May 27, 2023. The trio is competing at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (CHUUTSQA LAYLA RORICK PHOTO)
Port Alberni players compete at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Firefighters inspect the site of a wildfire in Dry Creek gully near 16th Avenue on Monday, July 17, 2023. The fire was nearly a hectare in size, burned in difficult terrain and was still under investigation. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)
Multiple fire departments knock down wildfire near Port Alberni neighbourhood

Rock scaling has begun on Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs east of Port Alberni. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will start daily closures to advance remediation work at the scene of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire on July 17k, 2023, and continue until sometime in mid-August. (MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION PHOTO)
High winds force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni