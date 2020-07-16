People maintain distance between one another while sitting outside a general store, amid concerns about the coronavirus in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

B.C. health officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, marking five days in a row of higher daily case counts.

Three of the new cases are epi-linked, which means the person did not test positive for the virus but displayed some symptoms after being in close contact with an infected person or work in a facility with a known outbreak.

That brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 192, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (July 16).

Fifteen people are in hospital with three of those in intensive care. There were no new deaths since Wednesday afternoon.

Since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in B.C. in February, there have been 3,170 confirmed cases.

More to come.

Most Read