The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

One in five Canadians is worried about surviving without the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), an online poll from Maru/Blue suggests.

The pollsters conducted an online poll of 1,420 randomly selected Canadian adults in mid-July to find out what worries respondents had about CERB and the federal deficit due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The poll found that 21 per cent of people said that if they stopped receiving CERB, or any similar benefit, “they literally could lose the roof over their head.” British Columbians were most likely to be worried about CERB being gone at 27 per cent, with Ontario at 22 per cent, Alberta and Atlantic Canada at 19 per cent, and Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec at 18 per cent.

The poll found that 59 per cent of people were more worried about surviving through the pandemic than the size of the federal deficit, which is projected to reach $343 billion. The $2,000-per-month emergency benefit is currently scheduled to end at the end of August, with the wage subsidy program set to run through the end of 2020, in hopes that Canadians will move from CERB to the wage subsidy.

READ MORE: CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening

READ MORE: Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening

As of the the end of June, CERB was budgeted at $80 billion and has so far paid out $53.5 billion in benefits.

Just under half of Canadians – 48 per cent – believe CERB should be stopped regardless of the impact. That belief was most likely to hold sway in Quebec at 57 per cent, followed by Alberta at 52 per cent, with B.C. at 51 per cent. The poll found that 70 per cent of Canadians feel like CERB, and other federal spending, was the correct way to respond to the pandemic, regardless of the costs.

However, 74 per cent said they were “deeply worried” about the federal deficit and how it will affect their taxes, while 76 per cent said they were worried about future federal debt affecting young people.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge
Next story
B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

Hey, Port Alberni! July 23, 2020 is a Day in Your Life!

Take a photo on this day and submit it for our annual souvenir edition

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

Port Alberni Port Authority says foreign vessels are following COVID-19 regulations

Shore leave is available to all asymptomatic seafarers on the vessel

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club is getting younger

Sunday, July 26 will be a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Most Read