2,400 pills found in crowded home during Vernon drug bust

RCMP concerned over increasing number of prescription pills found in possession of drug traffickers

A large quantity of drugs, including prescription drugs, was found in a Vernon drug bust Nov. 30, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills and a dozen people were found in a home busted by police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street, on Nov. 30.

The warrant was the result of an investigation that began several weeks ago following police observations and complaints from the public about large numbers of people coming and going from the location.

At the time the warrant was executed, police located 12 people inside the home.

Four individuals were arrested for a variety of reasons including an outstanding arrest warrant, breach of release conditions, and drug-related offences.

During their search of the residence, officers found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“Our investigators are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of prescription pills being found in the possession of drug traffickers, and the seizure of over 2,400 pills, in this case, is shocking and very concerning,” said Sgt. David Evans.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were released from custody pending a future court date and both face potential drug trafficking charges.

