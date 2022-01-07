A Sunwing Airlines jet prepares to take off at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020. Experts say the Sunwing party flight might have been halted mid-trip had certain aviation protocols been strictly followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A Sunwing Airlines jet prepares to take off at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020. Experts say the Sunwing party flight might have been halted mid-trip had certain aviation protocols been strictly followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

27 out of 130 passengers on Sunwing party flight to Mexico back in Canada: Duclos

Many stranded after Sunwing cancelled their return flight and video made them pariahs

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says about 27 of the 130 passengers on the Sunwing party flight to Mexico have returned to Canada.

Duclos told reporters today the returning travellers were interrogated at the border, tested for COVID-19 and had their documents, including PCR test results, verified by authorities.

Videos shared online of the raucous party on a Dec. 30 Montreal-Cancun charter flight sparked anger from politicians and an investigation by Transport Canada in conjunction with the federal health and public safety departments.

Duclos says Quebec provincial police have contacted the federal government for information on the travellers, adding that information on them has been sent to the Quebec government.

The videos of the on-board party showed unmasked passengers in close proximity singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats, as some clutched bottles of liquor, snapped selfies and vaped.

The passengers aboard the Sunwing Airlines flight have become pariahs, and many were stranded after Sunwing cancelled their return flight and two other airlines — Air Transat and Air Canada — said they would refuse to carry the travellers home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Air Transat to deny boarding to passengers from Sunwing party flight to Mexico

travel

Previous story
VIDEO: Skier dangling from chairlift caught by Mt. Washington staff, Good Samaritans
Next story
Police seeing too many ‘rolling snow forts’ after Vancouver Island’s recent snowfalls

Just Posted

Katherine Simons and Will Richards make up The Co-Conspirators. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Acoustic duo brings musical tales to Char’s Landing

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations

Artist Lawrie Raymer’s glasswork and mixed media painting were featured in the Rollin Art Centre’s “what I did during the coronavirus pandemic” exhibit in October 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist is always learning something new