The Coastal Fire Centre is reporting a wildfire that started Oct. 9 south of Sahtlam. (BC Wildfire map)

3 helicopters, ground crews fighting wildfire south of Sahtlam in Cowichan

1.2 hectares in size

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire between Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire is located south of the Cowichan River, Cowichan River Provincial Park and Sahtlam.

It was reported to the Coastal Fire Centre early on Saturday, Oct. 9, and is about 1.2 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Julia Caranci said it is considered a vigourous surface fire at this point, and three helicopters, two attack crews and and officer, along with volunteer firefighters from the Duncan and Sahtlam fire departments are on the scene battling the blaze.

Caranci said there was initially some difficulty getting to the fire as the location is a bit remote. This also means that no buildings, people or other infrastructure is threatened.

She also said that while conditions are very dry due to the drought the Cowichan Valley is currently experiencing, fighting fires has become easier in recent weeks.

“It’s very different fighting fires in October than it is in August,” she said, as the fire behaviour is not as aggressive due to shorter days and longer nights that create more overnight humidty and longer periods of lower temperatures.

