A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

3 men charged with sexual assault of woman on UBC campus

Tremont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Three men have now been charged for sexual assault in relation to an on-campus incident at the University of British Columbia in 2018.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, claiming she’d been sexually assaulted by the three men at an Acadia Road residence in Vancouver.

Tremont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. Levy faces an additional charge of voyeurism. B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against the men.

The men were arrested and remain in police custody, said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, which took conduct over the investigation from University RCMP.

“Our priority at this time is to prepare for, and to continue to provide support for the victim through the upcoming court process.”

Black Press Media has reached out to UBC for comment on the matter.


