A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

3 stabbings on Downtown Eastside send men to hospital; motives of attacks unclear

‘As disturbing it is to know that these serious crimes occurred back-to-back’ police don’t believe threat to public

Three men are in hospital after a series of possibly unrelated stabbings on the Downtown Eastside Tuesday and overnight.

“We are still reviewing evidence to determine if these three incidents are connected,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Oct. 6.

“As disturbing it is to know that these serious crimes occurred back-to-back, we do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.”

Police say the first incident happened at 1 p.m. when a man was stabbed in the back at a social housing complex near Powell and Dunlevy streets. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive. Police found a 27-year-old man, who they believed to be the suspect, suffering from a fentanyl overdose inside the apartment building. That man was taken to hospital, as well. Police say charges are expected.

A second man, 55 years old, was stabbed in the neck, face and shoulder near East Hastings and Columbia Street around 1:15 a.m. He remains in hospital in stable condition. A suspect remains at large in this incident.

The third man, 28 years old, was stabbed in the arm, ribs and buttocks near Water and Carrall streets at 2:30 a.m. He is in hospital with serious injuries, police said. No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Visintin said all three investigations were in their early stages and the motives were unknown.

“So I can’t really speculate, throughout the whole city we are noticing there’s an uptick in violent offences,” she said. “To say there was a trend, well last night there were three stabbings alone which in itself is a trend. It’s not a trend we like to see, it’s very concerning for us.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the stabbings is asked to call Vancouver Police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Previous story
Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize booster shot of its SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Some of the local artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Local artists featured at Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre

The Men’s Golf Club made $1,000 from their charity closest to the pin this year. King Edward Liquor store matched this with a $1,000 donation of their own. The funds went to The Alberni Valley Hospice Society. From left to right are committee member Ted Stewart, King Edward Liquor Store manager Ken Porteous, committee member Preben Rasmussen and Teresa Ludvigson, executive director of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club makes donation to Alberni Valley Hospice Society

Island Health reported its single-day highest COVID-19 case count ever, yesterday. (News Bulletin file)
Vancouver Island set new record-high for COVID-19 cases in single day

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Zary battles with Nick Marciano of the Cowichan Valley Capitals during a game in Duncan on Oct. 1, 2021. Zary has been named an alternate captain for the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name leadership team ahead of 2021-22 season