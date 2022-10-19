3-vehicle highway crash in Whiskey Creek sends several people to hospital

Several people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Whiskey Creek Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18).

A westbound vehicle on Highway 4 crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle, which in turn collided with a third vehicle, according to preliminary information from Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded to the incident shortly after 4 p.m. and the fire department extricated one patient from a vehicle, according to Theresa Benoit, lieutenant of fire prevention and training.

The fire department responded with a rescue and an engine truck and remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes, Benoit said.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing to determine any possible charges, Worth said.

— NEWS Staff

