3 wreaths trashed at Duncan Cenotaph

“These wreaths are meant to commemorate the people who died fighting for their country”

Legion member Tim Spencer holds one of three wreaths that were smashed apart at the Duncan Cenotaph. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Tim Spencer wonders why anyone would want to damage wreaths placed at a cenotaph just days before Remembrance Day.

Spencer is the secretary at the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 53.

Last week he placed three commemorative wreaths on behalf of the Legion, which is done every year, at the Duncan Cenotaph and, over the next few days, someone had smashed them to pieces.

He said he has no idea who did it, or why.

“These wreaths are meant to commemorate the people who died fighting for their country and are a symbol of honour,” Spencer said.

“People should know that the wreaths are not a celebration of war, but a recognition of the courage of people willing to give their lives for a good cause. I hope by going public with this, it will remind everyone the purpose of Remembrance Day and what the wreaths are all about.”

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said there have been no similar acts of vandalism at other cenotaphs in the Cowichan Valley in recent days. But the law doesn’t look kindly on people vandalizing memorials.

Manseau said the criminal code states that “anyone who commits mischief in relation to property that is a building, structure or part thereof that primarily serves as a monument to honour persons who were killed or died as a consequence of a war, including a war memorial or cenotaph, or an object associated with honouring or remembering those persons that is located in or on the grounds of such a building or structure, or a cemetery is guilty of an indictable offence or an offence punishable on summary conviction and is liable.”

The first offence for such mischief or vandalism is a $1,000 fine; imprisonment of no less than 14 days for a second offence; and imprisonment of no less than 30 days for each subsequent offence.



Remembrance Day