Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)

31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

‘I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account’

A thought to set up a lottery subscription on PlayNow.com turned into a life-changing decision for a West Kelowna resident.

Jennifer Cole opened her account in May and then won the July 8 $31-million Lotto Max draw.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole.

It is the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

Cole told her family about the win right away.

“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!”

She said she is looking forward to retiring and spending more time with her family.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling.”

Cole claimed her $31-million jackpot on Aug. 12 at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

READ MORE: Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man accused of killing Nanaimo teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder
Next story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

Representatives from the HMCS Ottawa do some volunteer work at the Redford Street Corner in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Naval crews do some volunteer work in Port Alberni

John Mullins gives visitors a tour of the CH-148 helicopter on board the HMCS Ottawa on Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Hundreds tour naval ship docked in Port Alberni

Truck owners came from as far away as Alberta, Prince George, B.C. and Shirley, B.C. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hayes trucks at the three-day antique truck show at the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds. The Industrial Heritage Society set up the three-day show. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Close to 100 heritage trucks show up for Port Alberni truck show

A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Household incomes rose in Alberni Valley during pandemic: Stats Canada