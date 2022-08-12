33,000 B.C. government employees issue 72-hour strike notice

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)

One of B.C.’s largest unions representing 33,000 government employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice as bargaining reaches an apparent impasse.

Under the strike notice, this means that the union is prepared to take job action as of 2:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug, 15), the B.C. Government Employees’ Union said in a statement Friday.

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1. Negotiations for a new agreement began on Feb. 8 until April 6. The parties met in July but “talks quickly broke down,” the union said.

Job action is supported by a 95 per cent vote in favour from union members, which was taken back in June.

Black Press Media has reached out to the PSA for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Toddler’s fall from third-storey window should be a warning to other parents, father says
Next story
MP warns of repeating AIDS stigma with monkeypox, as Feds announce funding

Just Posted

The Cabin at Shannon Farms is located on Beaver Creek Road. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Shannon Farms in Alberni Valley to host summer market

Ilhan Saferali will be performing at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Sunday Jazz. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New York-based pianist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

A pair of Port Alberni Salmon Derby participants drop their lines in Alberni Harbour during the annual Labour Day fishing derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Alberni’s Somass River sockeye return doubles its original forecast

Bob Skelly is shown in a British Columbia NDP handout photo. Former British Columbia New Democratic Party leader Bob Skelly has died. In a message posted on social media, Premier John Horgan says he is saddened to hear of Skelly’s death and thanks him for his years of service to B.C. and Canada. (BC NDP photo)
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and long-time Alberni representative Bob Skelly dies