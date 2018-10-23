35 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

A group of whale watchers have been rescued near Bowen Island after the vessel experienced a mechanical issue.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, the incident on Tuesday happened on its 42-foot vessel called the MV Jing Yu.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there was a possible engine fire, which sparked calls to the Canadian Coast Guard at about 12 p.m.

CONFIRMED: 35 people have been rescued after some sort of mechanical issue aboard a Wild Whales Adventure vessel near Bowen Island. More to come. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/50RBAYj5Jr — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 23, 2018

The company says all 35 people on board have been removed from the vessel, and are being taken back to its offices by the Coast Guard.

No further details are being provided at this time.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coast Guard and BC Ferries officials for more information.

More to come.