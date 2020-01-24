4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2020 was a 4.8 magnitude and 26 kilometres deep. (USGS MAP)

The U.S. Geological Survy (USGS) has upgraded the earthquake that hit west of Ucluelet to magnitude 4.8. The earthquake hit at approximately 1:35 p.m. at a depth of 26 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada originally reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit near the Ucluelet area at approximately 1:35 p.m.

People in Port Alberni felt the earth move and others from Nanaimo up to Comox are also reporting that they felt it as well.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 24 Jan 13:35 PST – UCLUELET, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 24, 2020

At this time, no tsunami is expected on the west coast, according to Emergency Info BC.

This is the second earthquake to hit the west coast today; Agassiz and Harrison residents felt a 1.6 magnitude at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 that was three kilometres east-northeast of Agassiz.

