Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Sinkhole closes Island Highway in both directions north of Nanaimo
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

The Sumas Prairie is flooding and on an emergency evacuation alert as search crews attempt to rescue those who remain. (City of Abbotsford)
QUINN’S QUIPS: When ‘weather bomb’ is just another term

A painting titled “Green Heron” by Mae Leblanc. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Watercolours present endless opportunities for Mae Leblanc

Representatives from Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL) accept a cheque for $500 from Leona Horvath of RBC (far left) and Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group (far right). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Association for Community Living wins $500 in window contest