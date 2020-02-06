Nearly two years after the new Johnson Street Bridge opened to vehicle traffic, B.C.’s Auditor General for Local Government has announced it will audit the bridge replacement project. (Black Press Media file photo)

$42 million over initial budget, Johnson Street Bridge replacement project to be audited

The project took almost a decade to complete

The City of Victoria’s request to audit a project that took almost 10 years and more than $105 million to build has been granted.

Nearly two years after the new Johnson Street Bridge opened to vehicle traffic, B.C.’s Auditor General for Local Government (AGLC) has announced it will audit the bridge replacement project – the largest capital project in the city’s history – which, according to Mayor Lisa Helps “didn’t go well.”

The independent office will review the project and make recommendations to inform the City of Victoria and other local governments managing capital projects.

READ ALSO: BRIDGING THE GAP: Mayor vows to learn from Johnson Street Bridge project

In 2017 the bridge replacement project earned the ‘Teddy’ award from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation for “the most wasteful project of the year” after costs increased $42 million above the original $63 million budget and brought total costs to $105 million. Council asked for the audit in hopes of improving capital projects for Victoria and other municipalities.

“One of the major services local governments provide is the construction and maintenance of community infrastructure,” said a statement from Gordon Ruth, auditor general for local government. “The effective management of these projects can have a huge impact on how well taxpayers’ money is spent and the quality of services they receive.”

The bridge is the second in a series of audits to take place as part of a capital project management project. The first was the District of Mackenzie, announced last fall. Other future auditees will be announced later this year.

Ruth said the AGLC considers a number of factors when selecting which local governments to audit, including population size, geographical location and other community characteristics, such as recently completed capital projects.

READ ALSO: Johnson Street Bridge may see upcoming audit


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute
Next story
Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after 11-year-old B.C. girl left unresponsive

Just Posted

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Port Alberni five-pin bowlers off to provincial championships

Rainbow Lanes team wins qualifier at home

Boomerangs raises thousands for Australia bush fire relief

Owners thank Port Alberni public for contributing to fundraiser

LETTER: Port Alberni City Council should freeze hiring

Are the tough questions being asked?

Donations help Port Alberni residents during crucial time

Students raise funds for striking millworkers; Gurdwara Society supports hospice programs

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after reckless check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after 11-year-old B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

$42 million over initial budget, Johnson Street Bridge replacement project to be audited

The project took almost a decade to complete

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Most Read