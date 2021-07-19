Five fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire in Coombs on Friday afternoon (July 16). (Michael Briones photo)

Five fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire in Coombs on Friday afternoon (July 16). (Michael Briones photo)

5 fire departments respond to commercial structure blaze in Coombs

Crews had situation contained within an hour

A commerical structure fire kept multiple fire departments busy on Friday afternoon (July 16) in Coombs.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Coombs-Hilliers, Dashwood, Errington, Qualicum Beach and Parksville fire departments were called out to a fire near the Virginia Road at Shawn Road intersection in Coombs.

According to the lieutenant of fire prevention and training with the Coombs-Hilliers department, Theresa Benoit, the blaze was contained to a single building that sustained significant damage, but wasn’t “a total loss.”

She said the fire was contained within 45 minutes to an hour by the first of the crews to arrive on scene.

READ MORE: Parksville, Errington, Coombs-Hilliers fire departments battle Dobler Road house fire

There were no injuries were reported during the incident.

Benoit confirmed that a combination of multiple resources were needed to contain the blaze, including several fire engines and water tenders.She said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but is considered an isolated incident with no concern to the public.

BC Ambulance, BC Hydro and police also responded to the incident.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Coombsfire

Previous story
VIDEO: Snowbirds fly over Port Alberni

Just Posted

Five fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire in Coombs on Friday afternoon (July 16). (Michael Briones photo)
5 fire departments respond to commercial structure blaze in Coombs

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

A female varsity player fires a shot on goal during a game at West Coast Hockey Prep Camp in Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Hockey prep camp draws hundreds of young athletes to Port Alberni

Mike Slaco, owner of Electron Metalworks, works on a large-scale piece of Tseshaht First Nation-designed artwork that will be incorporated into the side of the Harbour Quay Clocktower once it is refurbished. Slaco is working with the City of Port Alberni on the project. (RACHEL THEUS PHOTO)
Central Island city applies for grants as cost to repair iconic clock tower grow