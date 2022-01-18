5 semi truck pileup closes Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke

Emcon Services Facebook.
The second semi involved in the collision according to Revelstoke RCMP. (Skilled Truckers Canada)The second semi involved in the collision according to Revelstoke RCMP. (Skilled Truckers Canada)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle collision which involved five semi trucks and one flagging contractor truck according to the Revelstoke RCMP.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 18, roughly 10-15 km’s east of Revelstoke according to the RCMP.

The RCMP said that the first of the five semi’s lost control heading west on Highway 1 and jackknifed across the road, causing the second semi to do the same and collide with the first. The third semi managed to maintain control of the vehicle only until the fourth semi hit it. The fifth semi careened into a ditch.

According to reports from the Revelstoke RCMP, one of the semi drivers indicated that the roads were icy, with a thick layer of ice having formed on the highway after being closed for an extended period of time for avalanche control the night before.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

No injuries were reported at this time and no charges have been made.

“Drivers need to slow down for changing road conditions. The flagger is OK but sore still on site working,” wrote Emcon Services on Facebook.

Emcon Services truck hit in crash.

Emcon Services truck hit in crash.

The highway is closed for 26.4 km just east of Revelstoke.

No detour is available.

Currently an assessment is in progress.

Estimated time of opening to single lane traffic is 10:30 PST/11:30 MST. An update is expected from DriveBC at this time as well.

Compact snow between and Revelstoke has been reported, making the highway slushy with some slippery sections. Adjust driving to winter driving conditions and travel with caution.

READ MORE: Snow packs in East and West Kootenay above normal

TransCanada

Previous story
Vancouver Island University working to decolonize B.C. classrooms
Next story
Snowshoers need saving after suffocating amount of snow in Strathcona Park

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Lisa George, left, and other volunteers with the Grassroots Homelessness Coalition set up the trailer and awning used in their pop-up warming centres in the spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in early December 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY GRASSROOTS H. COALITION)
Grassroots Homelessness Coalition’s trailer ransacked, vandalized in Port Alberni

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
Lack of tsunami advisory warning causes concern in Alberni Valley

The School District 70 (Pacific Rim) office is located in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
School District 70 begins search for new superintendent