5 taken to hospital after 3 vehicles crash on the highway in south Nanaimo

Two pickup trucks and an SUV collide at Cedar Road and Trans-Canada Highway

Crews on scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cedar Road, the Trans-Canada Highway and the Nanaimo Parkway on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Five people were taken to the hospital and both northbound highway lanes are closed after a crash at Cedar Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Cedar Road, the Trans-Canada Highway and the Nanaimo Parkway at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, after two pickup trucks and a sport-utility vehicle collided.

Crews on scene said of the five patients taken to hospital, two were transported with unknown injuries and three were taken for precautionary reasons.

Northbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway are closed as well as a section of Cedar Road.

According to ICBC statistics, there were 36 crashes at that location in 2020, fourth-most among Nanaimo intersections.

READ ALSO: Two intersections tie for worst in Nanaimo as ICBC releases crash statistics



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash