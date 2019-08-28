School zone signage. (Black Press Media files)

BACK TO SCHOOL

5 tips to help kids stay safe as they head back to school

Back to school means increased congestion on the roads

As children prepare to return to the classroom next week, ICBC is warning drivers to be on the lookout for kids on the roadside.

The end of summer means more congestion on B.C. roadways, and drivers will need to plan for extra travel time to their destinations as well as obey a 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit within school zones, the Crown corporation said in a news release Wednesday.

Police across the province, with the help of volunteers, will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds to kick off the new school year on Sept. 4. Roughly 380 children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling each year, according to ICBC crash data. As many as five kids are killed.

ICBC is also encouraging parents and guardians to practice safety during and pick up and drop off, and are offering up these five tips:

  • If you drop off your child in a school zone, allow them to exit the car on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross mid-block.
  • If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.
  • Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.
  • Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.
  • In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby. Watch for children as they could dash into the street at any moment.
  • Remember that every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, the same speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation to hold healing event for former AIRS students

Alberni Indian Residential School closed 46 years ago, but painful memories still linger

VALLEY SENIORS: Ann Tatoosh crosses the ocean to make a life in Port Alberni

Ann Tatoosh looks at the ticket that she has held onto for… Continue reading

Proteau ties for third at Canadian women’s mid-amateur golf championships

Port Alberni golfer shoots final round of 73

Second fire near Loon Lake extinguished quickly

BC Wildfire Services dealt with new blaze

Sproat Lake residents have more questions than answers over commercial cannabis

Sproat Lake residents want to know whether there is any way the… Continue reading

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Police should ensure officers have taken mandatory incident de-escalation training, inquest jury says

Coroner’s Inquest into 2015 fatal police shooting in Port Hardy concludes

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read