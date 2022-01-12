B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time as high infection rates continue. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time as high infection rates continue. (B.C. government photo)

500 in B.C. hospitals Wednesday as rapid COVID-19 spread continues

More than 36,000 active cases, 6 more deaths confirmed

B.C. public health teams recorded another 2,859 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the province reached 500 people in hospital with active infections.

That brings the number of active infections in the province to 36,641, with many more likely as testing capacity has been restricted and several B.C. labs have been forced to close due to infections among staff. The 500 in hospital as of Jan. 12 is up from 469 over the past 24 hours, with 102 patients in intensive care, up by five. Six more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,455 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital (Fraser Health) and Kelowna General Hospital (Interior Health). The outbreak at Ridgeview Lodge (Interior Health) has been declared over, for a total of 49 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

With almost 90 per cent of B.C. adults having had two doses of vaccine, from Jan. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.1 per cent of cases. From Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, they accounted for 35.9 per cent of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Provinces clamour for rapid tests promised by Ottawa

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak grows at Agassiz B.C. prison

New and active cases for Jan. 12 by region:

• 982 new cases in Fraser Health, 16,524 active

• 697 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 10,102 active

• 534 new cases in Interior Health, 4,628 active

• 195 new cases in Northern Health, 1,139 active

• 451 new cases in Island Health, 4,245 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Sea-to-Sky at highest risk of avalanches as storms hit southern B.C.
Next story
Alleged impaired driver strikes and injures tow truck driver along highway near Nanoose

Just Posted

An allegedly impaired driver is facing charges after striking and injuring a tow truck driver on the Island Highway near Lantzville on Tuesday, Jan. 11. (Black Press file)
Alleged impaired driver strikes and injures tow truck driver along highway near Nanoose

Michael Yellowlees of Dunkeld and Birnham in Scotland, and his Husky dog Luna, completed an 8,000-km trek across Canada. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Scotsman reflects on his 8,000-km walk across Canada

Dr. Richard Stanwick speaks inside the new vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre on Jan. 6. His retirement as Island Health chief medical health officer has been delayed by a month in the face of unprecedented COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s top doc delays retirement, citing Omicron wave

PASSING THE BATON Little Bavaria owner Kathy Krznaric and chef Ana Sumecki pass the keys to Little Bavaria to new owner Brandon Ford on Saturday, Jan. 8. Krznaric will be retiring at the end of January, while Sumecki will be staying on as a chef under the new ownership. See the full story on page A11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Owner of Little Bavaria Restaurant in Port Alberni passes the baton