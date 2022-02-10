A 58-foot vessel caught fire between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill. (Deb Waslewski / Sointula, Malcolm Island Sharing Community & Area Information Facebook photo)

A 58-foot vessel caught fire between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill. (Deb Waslewski / Sointula, Malcolm Island Sharing Community & Area Information Facebook photo)

58-foot vessel catches fire and sinks between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill

One person aboard was rescued by coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft

A 58-foot vessel caught fire and sank Thursday morning between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill.

A call for help was received at 8:10 a.m. and the coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft from Port Hardy was sent out to respond.

One person was on board the 58-foot vessel and they were taken to the Port McNeill hospital by the coast guard after nearby personal vessels helped with the rescue. BC Ferries was also on scene to assist if needed.

The 50-foot vessel sank around 11:26 a.m. and the fire is currently under investigation.

The Coast Guard Environmental Response Team has been called in to deal with the cleanup.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Coast Guardfire

Previous story
Neighbours help fight Vancouver Island fire that left mom and son in urgent need
Next story
‘People have threatened to beat us’: Prince Rupert nurses face staffing shortages and violence

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson, pursued by Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Alex Wienecke, fires a shot on the Nanaimo goal during a powerplay opportunity in the first period on Feb. 9, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers top Nanaimo Buccaneers

42-year-old Robert Moynes has been reported missing. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Port Alberni man

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tseshaht First Nation announces plans to scan site of Alberni Indian Residential School

The population of Greater Nanaimo, based on Nanaimo Regional District which also includes Qualicum Beach, Parksville and Lantzville, rose by 9.4 per cent to 170,367 between 2016 and 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island adds more than 65,000 people between 2016 and 2021