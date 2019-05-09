59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Nearly 60 people have been arrested for alleged gang-violence in the latest operation by B.C.’s anti-gang unit, with the help of Surrey RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department.

The 30-day project, dubbed Para Bellum, happened throughout March, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said at a news conference in Surrey Thursday.

The scope of the project was to “mitigate, disrupt, and suppress violence through proactive and high-visibility enforcement.”

According to data analyzed by the unit, March is a particularly active time for gang-related violence in B.C.

Through the span of a month, 2,147 were checked by police, leading to the creation of 435 police files. Fifty-nine people were arrested, facing a total of 111 charges under Provincial statutes, as well as 45 criminal charges.

Multiple people arrested remain under investigation, the CSEU-BC said.

More than 40 prohibited weapons and four firearms were seized, as well as suspected cocaine and over one kilogram of crystal meth, Xanax and the deadly illicit opioid fentanyl.

The information gathered during this project will be analyzed to determine the overall impact on reducing gang-related violence.

