6 B.C. men charged with trafficking drugs through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Drug trafficking charges have been approved against six alleged Metro Vancouver gangsters, three of whom remain at large.
B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit identified the men as suspects between October 2020 and May 2021, while investigating a drug trafficking ring in the Downtown Eastside, believed to be run by the Wolfpack gang.
While conducting search warrants at various homes throughout Vancouver, the special enforcement unit found and seized seven prohibited and restricted firearms with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 kg of fentanyl, 3 kg of cocaine, 6 kg of methamphetamine, 72 kg of cutting agents, $160,000 in cash and three vehicles.
The six men charged by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in relation to the discoveries include:
- 39-year-old Joseph Ebert Charles Lowley of Vancouver: At large
- 27-year-old Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan of Vancouver
- 30-year-old Roger Alfredo Bardales Medina of Burnaby: At large
- 30-year-old Hemen Hewa Saed of Vancouver
- 23-year-old Diego Maradona Saed of New Westminster: At large
- 27-year-old Howjeen Saed of Vancouver
“The Wolfpack has been at the center of violence and drug trafficking for over two decades and we will continue to aggressively pursue them,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer of CFSEU-BC, said in a statement.
Diego Saed, Joseph Lowley and Roger Bardales Medina remain at large. Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.