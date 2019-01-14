‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

A Nanaimo man is looking to get behind the wheel of a classic with his 6/49 winnings.

Dale Euerby matched the 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million in the guaranteed prize draw held Jan. 5.

Euerby, who purchased his winning ticket at the Northridge General Store on Turner Road in Nanaimo, was buying his next ticket when he decided to scan the one he had with him, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

“I scanned it and it said ‘winner,’ so I gave it to the lady behind the counter to scan it. I thought it must be some mistake,” Euerby said in the release. “I was dumbstruck. It’s incredulous. That’s what I felt when the numbers came up.”

Despite the life-changing win, Euerby has been playing the lottery every weekend for 10 years and plans to keep playing the lottery because it’s been his routine and said it’s possible another jackpot is in his future.

Euerby does have some plans for winnings.

“I used to own a beautiful Corvette from 1967,” said Euerby. “I think now is the time to start looking for another one.”

He also plans to spend more time golfing, driving to the golf course in his vintage Corvette.

Previous story
New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging
Next story
B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

Windstorm blows in a December record for cancelled BC Ferries sailings

BC Ferries reports 50 per cent increase over the previous December high

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Most Read