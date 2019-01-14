‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

A Nanaimo man is looking to get behind the wheel of a classic with his 6/49 winnings.

Dale Euerby matched the 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million in the guaranteed prize draw held Jan. 5.

Euerby, who purchased his winning ticket at the Northridge General Store on Turner Road in Nanaimo, was buying his next ticket when he decided to scan the one he had with him, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

“I scanned it and it said ‘winner,’ so I gave it to the lady behind the counter to scan it. I thought it must be some mistake,” Euerby said in the release. “I was dumbstruck. It’s incredulous. That’s what I felt when the numbers came up.”

Despite the life-changing win, Euerby has been playing the lottery every weekend for 10 years and plans to keep playing the lottery because it’s been his routine and said it’s possible another jackpot is in his future.

Euerby does have some plans for winnings.

“I used to own a beautiful Corvette from 1967,” said Euerby. “I think now is the time to start looking for another one.”

He also plans to spend more time golfing, driving to the golf course in his vintage Corvette.