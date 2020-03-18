(File Photo)

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Up to 6,800 people in Canada’s seasonal agricultural workers’ program (SAWP) will now be able to come to B.C. to help fill vacant agricultural jobs.

On March 17, the Canadian government implemented travel restrictions which prevented SAWP workers from entering the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that SAWP workers would be exempt from the travel restrictions and could enter the country to work.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the decision, Blair said the workers will need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days once they enter Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Growers Association general Manager Glen Lucas estimates that 1700 SAWP have already arrived in B.C. to work this year before the travel restrictions were implemented.

To view all the travel restrictions from COVID-19, you can visit the Canadian government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coroners’ inquest will examine 2016 death of Port Alberni teen
Next story
‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Just Posted

Port Alberni mayor provides an update on city’s COVID-19 response

City facilities closed to the public, but “essential services” to continue

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Port Alberni curlers score rare eight-ender

Harvey Gudbranson’s double late in a Daytime League game was the golden shot

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni businesses give back to the community

Alberni optometrist named BC Optometrist of the Year

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ coach looks back on the team’s 2019-20 season

From an ammonia leak closing their rink to losing both goalies to illness, season was an odd one

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club recommends staff and families follow provincial guidelines

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort implements full closure

Wickaninnish Inn temporarily closes its doors to new arrivals and The Cabins closes for 30 days.

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

Most Read