High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

Mułaa surf team members throw shakas in front of their new surf shed at Esowista at the north end of Long Beach. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Meet Mułaa, Canada’s Indigenous surf team

Winners of the first place shield were skip Stephen Forrest and lead Jake van Kooten. (Submitted photo)
Lawn bowling club sees success in Port Alberni

A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni residents beat the heat in new ‘misting station’

Some of the artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre for “Summer-Seasonal Imagery.” (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Summer winding down at Rollin Art Centre