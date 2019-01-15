(St. Petersburg Police Department handout)

7 people accused of using Florida teen as sex slave

St. Petersburg police Maj. Mark Hensley as saying that six men and a woman have been arrested

Seven people have been arrested in a human trafficking case in Florida involving a 15-year-old boy who investigators say was used as a sex slave.

News outlets quote St. Petersburg police Maj. Mark Hensley as saying that six men and a woman have been arrested. He says the men introduced the boy to sadomasochism.

Investigators say a woman the boy knew introduced him to two men after he said he was unhappy with his life at home. The boy left a note for his mother telling her not to try to find him, but she went to the sheriff’s office.

Hensley says the boy is receiving special care designed for human trafficking victims. Police believe there could be more victims.

The Associated Press

